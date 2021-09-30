Gov. Greg Abbott in Lubbock Friday for economic development announcement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will hold a news conference on Friday, Oct. 1 at 1:30 p.m. regarding an economic development in Lubbock.

The Governor will be joined by Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, Councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris and County Judge Curtis Parrish, and other local leaders.

Last week, the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA) posted on social media they would make an announcement of Lubbock’s largest single private capital investment on the same day at the same time.

The announcement will be held at the FiberMax Center for Discovery Plains Cotton Room Growers Conference Center, located at 1121 Canyon Lake Drive.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will livestream the news conference on www.kcbd.com.

