East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Grapeland’s Cadarian Wiley rushes way to Sandie record and Red Zone Player Spotlight

Grapeland RB/DB Cadarian Wiley
Grapeland RB/DB Cadarian Wiley(KTRE Sports)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPELAND Texas (KLTV) - The Grapeland Sandies have what some might consider to be a bellcow back in Cadarian Wiley.

With his speed and quickness, he’s more akin to a reliable race horse, one that sets the pace for the rest of the field.

“You know, I have got to, everybody feeds off me,” said Wiley. “So if I’m doing bad, I mean the team I feel like they are kind of down if my energy is not there. So I try to keep my energy up so that those guys will play around me and keep the energy up and the tempo going the whole game.”

Cadarian has broken the school rushing record twice this season. He rushed for 292 yards in week one, and then broke that record with a 296 yard performance last week against Burkeville. Despite his ferocity on the gridiron, and also on the basketball court for Grapeland, the mild mannered Wiley takes the time to leave a positive impression on those around him.

“Cadarian, he’s a great leader,” said head coach Jordan Wood. “He’s a great student, the teachers love him and that’s big when your teachers love your kids as well and then when your best player is also your hardest worker, it makes your team real real good.”

Cadarian is uncommitted and being deliberate with the college process. He has visited Rice and Oklahoma, with more visits on his schedule in the coming months. He has plenty of possible distractions this fall, but he’s putting the future aside to focus on accomplishing his immediate goals

“You know we’re trying to win a district championship of course,” said Wiley. “You know a whole lot of people I feel like didn’t think we could get there or be there, so you know we want to make that one of our main goals, and hopefully, be state champions. Nobody is thinking we can do that, so that’s probably one of the main goals and then for myself personally I just want to reach 2000 rushing yards. That would be a good thing.”

Wiley and the Sandies will host rival Alto Friday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others...
Nacogdoches police: One dead, two injured after drive-by shooting
One person is dead and two are injured in an early morning drive-by shooting on Dolph Street in...
Nacogdoches police release name of woman killed in drive-by shooting on Dolph Street
Lufkin ISD hit by ransomware attack
Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’
Police are investigating after three dismembered bodies were discovered last week in a dumpster...
3 dismembered bodies found in burning Texas dumpster

Latest News

It has been one sided for 32 years but the Huntington Red Devils feel confident they can...
Lumberjacks, Red Devils renew rivalry Friday night
Highlights from the game between Longview and Tyler Legacy
Tyler Legacy to start district play this week
Source: KTRE Staff
Pack looking to control playoff chances with win over New Caney Friday night
Source: KLTV Staff
Chapel HIll on the move in the Red Zone Top 10