Grapeland’s Cadarian Wiley rushes way to Sandie record and Red Zone Player Spotlight

GRAPELAND Texas (KLTV) - The Grapeland Sandies have what some might consider to be a bellcow back in Cadarian Wiley.

With his speed and quickness, he’s more akin to a reliable race horse, one that sets the pace for the rest of the field.

“You know, I have got to, everybody feeds off me,” said Wiley. “So if I’m doing bad, I mean the team I feel like they are kind of down if my energy is not there. So I try to keep my energy up so that those guys will play around me and keep the energy up and the tempo going the whole game.”

Cadarian has broken the school rushing record twice this season. He rushed for 292 yards in week one, and then broke that record with a 296 yard performance last week against Burkeville. Despite his ferocity on the gridiron, and also on the basketball court for Grapeland, the mild mannered Wiley takes the time to leave a positive impression on those around him.

“Cadarian, he’s a great leader,” said head coach Jordan Wood. “He’s a great student, the teachers love him and that’s big when your teachers love your kids as well and then when your best player is also your hardest worker, it makes your team real real good.”

Cadarian is uncommitted and being deliberate with the college process. He has visited Rice and Oklahoma, with more visits on his schedule in the coming months. He has plenty of possible distractions this fall, but he’s putting the future aside to focus on accomplishing his immediate goals

“You know we’re trying to win a district championship of course,” said Wiley. “You know a whole lot of people I feel like didn’t think we could get there or be there, so you know we want to make that one of our main goals, and hopefully, be state champions. Nobody is thinking we can do that, so that’s probably one of the main goals and then for myself personally I just want to reach 2000 rushing yards. That would be a good thing.”

Wiley and the Sandies will host rival Alto Friday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

