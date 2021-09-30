Ladyjacks prepare for new challenge of playing in the WAC

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks are back on the court inside the William R. Johnson Coliseum as they prepare for a new season and new challenges in the Western Athletic Conference.

The ladies are coming off of a season where they went 24-3, picking up a perfect regular season conference record, a final Southland Conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Women’s tournament where they lost in overtime to Georgia Tech.

“I think our expectations are similar and maybe a step further,” head coach Mark Kellogg said. ““Once you have got a taste of it, you realize how fun and exciting it is. Yea you worry about complacency. Getting that taste and that feel in a weird year, you would like to do it again and maybe more. Hopefully it is less of a COVID year with restrictions and they open it back up more. There is motivation. We have talent. I think this is the most talented group we have had. "

The team will play a 30 game schedule this year with 14 of those games taking place in Nacogdoches. The non-conference slate opens with a road matchup with UTSA in San Antonio on November 9, followed by home bouts with Houston and Southeast Missouri State on the 12th and 15th. After that the team takes a trip to College Station for a reunion with former Ladyjack coach Gary Blair and the Texas A&M Aggies on November 18th.

To see SFA’s full 2021-22 schedule, click here or click the schedule link at the top of the page. The Ladyjacks Conference slate starts on December 30 at UT-Rio Grande Valley before coming home to take on Lamar January 1, 2022.’

“I hope we fit in at the top,” Kellogg said. “That is to be determined. We have not done a lot of study on the teams yet. We know a little bit about what New Mexico State does, Utah Valley was in the tournament, Gran Canyon has some good stuff going on, California Baptist was undefeated until the WNIT. Obviously there is some good players and good coaches in this league. We will travel know. We went from being almost the geographic center of the Southland to being on the edge. We will have to make those trips now.”

