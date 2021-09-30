Midland man sentenced to more than 10 years for robbing Lubbock, Odessa, Abilene banks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Midland man who pleaded guilty to robbing banks in Lubbock, Odessa, and Abilene has been sentenced after pleading guilty to three counts of bank robbery. He faced up to 20 years in prison and three years of supervised release for each count.

Kenneth Hoyd Seabourne, 58, was arrested on Oct. 20, 2020 in Lubbock. He was indicted on three counts.

Federal court documents show on Sept. 3, 2020, Seabourne entered Prosperity Bank in Odessa demanding money. Seabourne – clad in a tie, white button up, pants, tennis shoes, sunglasses, rubber gloves, and a PPE mask – passed a teller a note that red, “All $ in Bag! I am armed. No Dye Packs no Bait $,” then ran from the scene with several thousand dollars.

Responding officers from the Odessa Police Department later saw a man matching the suspect’s description throwing rubber gloves and clothing on the roadway. They recovered the items and sent them to the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory, which retrieved genetic material. The DPS Crime Lab then sent the recovered DNA sequence to the FBI, which ran it through its DNA indexing system, CODIS, and matched it to DNA on file for Seabourne.

Just 26 days after the first robbery, Seabourne entered the First Abilene Federal Credit Union, where he passed a similar note to the teller. He then reached into his shirt, grabbed what appeared to be a gun, pointed it at the teller, and threatened to kill if he didn’t get money. Before leaving the scene in a white Ford Explorer, he demanded the note back.

Sixteen days after that, the same man entered Peoples Bank in Lubbock and passed a similar note to the teller there. He once again drover away from that scene in a similar white Ford Explorer, leaving the note behind.

Forensic investigators from the Lubbock Police Department recovered fingerprints off the note, which match fingerprints on file for Seabourne. Investigators also identified a white Ford Explorer registered in Seabourne’s name.

After his arrest, court documents show Seabourne called his family telling them he hid the money in a sweatshirt at his house in Midland. His son got the money and turned it in to law enforcement.

He pleaded guilty on January 21, 2021 to all three counts.

On September 30, 2021, Seabourne was sentenced to a total of 125 months of three sentences running concurrently, with three years of supervised release.

Kenneth Hoyd Seabourne left a note with bank tellers, demanding money. (US Attorney's Office)

