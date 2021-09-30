East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Searchers: Petito news leads to man’s body in unrelated case

Officials in western Wyoming say news coverage of a woman found dead helped searchers find a...
Officials in western Wyoming say news coverage of a woman found dead helped searchers find a man’s body in an unrelated case.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Officials in western Wyoming say news coverage of a woman found dead helped searchers find a man’s body in an unrelated case.

Teton County Search & Rescue officials say the body found Tuesday in the Teton Pass area matches the description of 46-year-old Robert Lowery, of Houston, who went missing Aug. 20.

The body of 22-year-old Gabby Petito was found Sept. 11 near Grand Teton National Park. She’d gone missing on a road trip with her boyfriend. Investigators say news coverage of Petito that mentioned Lowery prompted tips about Lowery.

Lowery’s sister tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide he was “a sweet, sweet kid.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DETCOG Lufkin
Lufkin DETCOG office fire started in attic
One person is dead and two are injured in an early morning drive-by shooting on Dolph Street in...
Nacogdoches police release name of woman killed in drive-by shooting on Dolph Street
Attention Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1customers:
Boil water notice issued for Angelina Co. Fresh Water Supply District No. 1
Four Dallas firefighters were injured while investigating the smell of gas.
4 Dallas firefighters injured in apartment explosion
Day 2 of the William Davis trial gets underway.
‘I can’t believe this happened’: Tyler nurse’s co-worker testifies about patient’s decline before death

Latest News

Day 3 of William Davis trial
TYLER NURSE TRIAL DAY 3: Video shows Davis watch down hallway as nurses respond to declining patient
Waco PD investigate murder
Boy, 10, killed in Waco; father charged with capital murder
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: A mix of clouds and sun
Texas Senator Robert Nichols has been working toward a resolution to this problem, one he said...
Sen. Robert Nichols talks about multi-year school bus driver shortage, his resolution