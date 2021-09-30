East Texas Now Business Break
Texas HHSC announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for October

A SNAP application in Texas is 18 pages long.
A SNAP application in Texas is 18 pages long.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing almost $294 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of October as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.4 million Texas households.

“Thank you to the USDA for authorizing these crucial benefits for more than 1.4 million Texas households,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “These emergency benefits will ensure that Texans can continue to put nutritious food on the table for their families.”

“We are grateful that we’ll be able to continue to help Texans provide food for themselves and their families as we work together during this pandemic,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by October 31.

The emergency October allotments are in addition to the more than $4.5 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

