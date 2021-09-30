East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today will be a bit different that what we saw yesterday. Throughout the day we will see a bit more sunshine as skies look to remain partly cloudy. With our extra sunshine, temperatures are going to be a bit warmer and will likely range in the middle to upper 80s for highs. Some showers and a few isolated thundershowers will be possible this afternoon, but a good chunk of East Texas will remain dry. Friday rolls around and coverage of our scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase for most of the area throughout the day. Some rain will likely be around by kick-off time on Friday night, so impacts to high school football games will be possible so you might want to plan on taking the umbrella just to be safe. Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible again on Saturday and early Sunday before a weak cold front makes its way through East Texas around midday on Sunday. This front will not bring a huge cooldown to East Texas, but it will help push out most of the rain by Monday of next week. Skies remain dry next Tuesday and Wednesday as highs remain comfy in the lower 80s. It is very important to remember how dry conditions in East Texas are getting, so lets hope we can get some decent rainfall totals in East Texas by the time Sunday rolls around.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DETCOG Lufkin
Lufkin DETCOG office fire started in attic
One person is dead and two are injured in an early morning drive-by shooting on Dolph Street in...
Nacogdoches police release name of woman killed in drive-by shooting on Dolph Street
Attention Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1customers:
Boil water notice issued for Angelina Co. Fresh Water Supply District No. 1
Four Dallas firefighters were injured while investigating the smell of gas.
4 Dallas firefighters injured in apartment explosion
Day 2 of the William Davis trial gets underway.
‘I can’t believe this happened’: Tyler nurse’s co-worker testifies about patient’s decline before death

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: A mix of clouds and sun
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 9-30-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 9-30-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 9-30-21