Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today will be a bit different that what we saw yesterday. Throughout the day we will see a bit more sunshine as skies look to remain partly cloudy. With our extra sunshine, temperatures are going to be a bit warmer and will likely range in the middle to upper 80s for highs. Some showers and a few isolated thundershowers will be possible this afternoon, but a good chunk of East Texas will remain dry. Friday rolls around and coverage of our scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase for most of the area throughout the day. Some rain will likely be around by kick-off time on Friday night, so impacts to high school football games will be possible so you might want to plan on taking the umbrella just to be safe. Scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible again on Saturday and early Sunday before a weak cold front makes its way through East Texas around midday on Sunday. This front will not bring a huge cooldown to East Texas, but it will help push out most of the rain by Monday of next week. Skies remain dry next Tuesday and Wednesday as highs remain comfy in the lower 80s. It is very important to remember how dry conditions in East Texas are getting, so lets hope we can get some decent rainfall totals in East Texas by the time Sunday rolls around.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.