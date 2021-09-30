East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

TxDOT seeing rise in vehicle crashes resulting in pedestrian deaths throughout the state

Pedestrians crossing the street near Texas A&M University.
Pedestrians crossing the street near Texas A&M University.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 79-year-old woman died Wednesday from her injuries after getting hit by a car the day before.

Tuesday, she and another woman were crossing the street when they were both hit by a vehicle near E. 29th Street in Bryan. Bryan Police said the other woman involved in the accident remains stable in the hospital.

Just a few hours earlier in College Station, Texas A&M Police say a woman was hit by a vehicle after visiting ticket pull at Kyle Field. Police say she was transported to St. Joseph Hospital but the extent of her injuries was unknown.

Bob Colwell with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) says these crashes are preventable.

“Almost every one at any time is going to be a pedestrian at some point,” said Colwell. “So it is very vital to be aware and follow the state pedestrian safety laws. You are also reminded to only cross the street at intersections and cross walks, and to obey all traffic signals.”

October starts Pedestrian Safety Awareness month. TxDOT continues its campaign to keep pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers safer on their roads.

This comes as the entire state saw an increase over nearly 10% in pedestrian deaths following a vehicle accident last year. According to TxDOT, in 2020 there were 4,844 crashes involving a pedestrian.

“Most of all these crashes are preventable. The main thing we see with our pedestrian and bicyclists is people aren’t yielding the right of way,” said Colwell. “So those are all things that can be preventable.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and two are injured in an early morning drive-by shooting on Dolph Street in...
Nacogdoches police release name of woman killed in drive-by shooting on Dolph Street
Nacogdoches police investigating drive-by shooting which left one person dead and two others...
Nacogdoches police: One dead, two injured after drive-by shooting
Lufkin ISD hit by ransomware attack
Ethan Walker (left) with the pickup his father (right) bought for him before he was killed.
Friends finish what Trooper Walker started, surprise son with revamped ‘dream truck’
Police are investigating after three dismembered bodies were discovered last week in a dumpster...
3 dismembered bodies found in burning Texas dumpster

Latest News

Texas Senator Robert Nichols has been working toward a resolution to this problem, one he said...
Sen. Robert Nichols talks about multi-year school bus driver shortage, his resolution
Sen. Robert Nichols talks about multi-year school bus driver shortage, his resolution
Sen. Robert Nichols talks about multi-year school bus driver shortage, his resolution
William Davis trial begins
Witness describes husband’s death in day 1 of former nurse’s trial
Attention Angelina County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1customers:
Boil water notice issued for Angelina Co. Fresh Water Supply District No. 1
Mark Kellogg talks about upcoming SFA women's basketball season.