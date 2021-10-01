East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

1 in custody after reports of shooting at Houston school

Students are seen outside of a school in Houston after a report of an active shooter Friday.
Students are seen outside of a school in Houston after a report of an active shooter Friday.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say one person is in custody after reports of a shooting at a school. Few details were immediately released, including whether anyone was injured.

Houston police say officers responded to the report at about 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Police did not name the school nor did they provide any further details about what happened but said officers are searching for any other possible suspects.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that multiple agencies were responding to a “possible active shooter incident at a school.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies and CID are at the scene.
2 injured in drive-by shooting in Henderson
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
Texas Senator Robert Nichols has been working toward a resolution to this problem, one he said...
Sen. Robert Nichols talks about multi-year school bus driver shortage, his resolution
Day 3 of William Davis trial
Day 3: Security camera footage shows William Davis enter patient’s room
Nevaeh Allen
GRAPHIC: New details describe moments before Nevaeh Allen’s death

Latest News

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination...
California to require all schoolchildren to get COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this July 20, 2021 file photo, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism...
Workers at Bezos’ rocket company allege sexism, safety risks
The Federal Emergency Management Agency says its new formula means owners of lower-cost homes...
EXPLAINER: Flood insurance revamp aims for fairer rates