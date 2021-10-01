East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert: Rain chances remain on the high-end as we head into the weekend

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This first day of October has gotten off to a wet and soggy start. The back edge of today’s rainfall should be moving out of the Piney Woods this evening, which will help get our high school football games kicked off without too many issues.

The area of low pressure moving through New Mexico that brought us today’s rainfall will also aid in one more likely rain chance for Saturday as it brings us another bout of wet weather.

As this storm system pulls into the plains, a slow-moving cold front will advance in our direction, moving through the Piney on Sunday.  We will keep in a low-end rain chance for early Sunday morning before a wind shift brings in drier air for Sunday afternoon.

Many areas may see an additional half-inch to one-inch of rainfall through early Sunday.

Once that front can scoot through the Piney Woods by Sunday afternoon, we will see our winds shift to the north, ushering in some drier air and putting an end to our rain odds.

Look for daytime highs over the weekend to remain in the middle 80′s, with rain-cooled air offering cooler values for those of you who get underneath a nice pocket of rainfall.  Overnight lows will not be as cool due to the cloud cover and humid air, as we average out in the upper 60′s this week.

Behind the frontal passage, we will see a return to sun-filled skies and low humidity for the majority of next week.  This will lead to overnight lows dropping into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s with daytime highs in the middle 80′s.

This front is a rather weak front, but it will bring back the drier air and lower humidity values.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook

Most Read

Deputies and CID are at the scene.
2 injured in drive-by shooting in Henderson
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
Texas Senator Robert Nichols has been working toward a resolution to this problem, one he said...
Sen. Robert Nichols talks about multi-year school bus driver shortage, his resolution
Day 3 of William Davis trial
Day 3: Security camera footage shows William Davis enter patient’s room
CBP officers seized over $6.5 million in fake U.S. and Euro currency from Russia.
Officers seize more than $6.5 million in counterfeit cash

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Grab the umbrella today!