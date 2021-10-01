First Alert: Rain chances remain on the high-end as we head into the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This first day of October has gotten off to a wet and soggy start. The back edge of today’s rainfall should be moving out of the Piney Woods this evening, which will help get our high school football games kicked off without too many issues.

The area of low pressure moving through New Mexico that brought us today’s rainfall will also aid in one more likely rain chance for Saturday as it brings us another bout of wet weather.

As this storm system pulls into the plains, a slow-moving cold front will advance in our direction, moving through the Piney on Sunday. We will keep in a low-end rain chance for early Sunday morning before a wind shift brings in drier air for Sunday afternoon.

Many areas may see an additional half-inch to one-inch of rainfall through early Sunday.

Once that front can scoot through the Piney Woods by Sunday afternoon, we will see our winds shift to the north, ushering in some drier air and putting an end to our rain odds.

Look for daytime highs over the weekend to remain in the middle 80′s, with rain-cooled air offering cooler values for those of you who get underneath a nice pocket of rainfall. Overnight lows will not be as cool due to the cloud cover and humid air, as we average out in the upper 60′s this week.

Behind the frontal passage, we will see a return to sun-filled skies and low humidity for the majority of next week. This will lead to overnight lows dropping into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s with daytime highs in the middle 80′s.

This front is a rather weak front, but it will bring back the drier air and lower humidity values.

