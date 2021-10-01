East Texas Now Business Break
Friday’s Weather: Grab the umbrella today!

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A few showers will be diminishing early this morning, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies.  Temperatures are starting out in the 60s and 70s this morning.  More showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon.  Scattered rain will last until evening and then diminish.  A few isolated showers could last into kickoff of the area football games, but should quickly die out after sunset.  A slow moving cold front begins to move into East Texas this weekend.  Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along the front and some could move in as early as Saturday morning.  The front begins to push into East Texas late Saturday with a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and then some showers overnight into Sunday morning as the cold front moves farther south.  Clearing skies are expected by Sunday late day.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

