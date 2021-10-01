Procession held to honor Alto police officer

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - In honor of fallen police Alto officer Ryan Vasquez a police escort was given by the Jacksonville police and fire departments Thursday afternoon. Vasquez passed away September 7 after contracting COVID-19.

The procession began at the Sunnyvale Police Department and went through Jacksonville. It ended in Wells where a celebration of life ceremony was held.

Vasquez was 43-years-old.

