Procession held to honor Alto police officer
Ryan Vasquez died after being diagnosed with COVID-19
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - In honor of fallen police Alto officer Ryan Vasquez a police escort was given by the Jacksonville police and fire departments Thursday afternoon. Vasquez passed away September 7 after contracting COVID-19.
The procession began at the Sunnyvale Police Department and went through Jacksonville. It ended in Wells where a celebration of life ceremony was held.
Vasquez was 43-years-old.
