Pumpkin spice poke cake with spiced pecans by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s fun to make poke cakes! They’re so easy and they’re decadent and delicious.

Pumpkin spice poke cake with spiced pecans

1 box vanilla cake mix

1 (15-oz.) can pumpkin puree

1 (10-oz.) jar caramel

1 (8-oz.) container whipped topping

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1/4 c. toasted chopped pecan

Method:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 pan with baking spray, or line with parchment.

Mix together the cake mix, can of pumpkin puree, and the pumpkin pie spice with a hand mixer for a minute, until smooth.

Spread into pan, and bake for about 27 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool completely.

When cool, poke holes all over the top of the cake with the handle of a wooden spoon. Pour the caramel over the cake to fill the holes. Save a bit of caramel to decorate the top, if you like.

Spread whipped cream over the top of the cake. Sprinkle with the pecans, and then drizzle the top with caramel that you saved.

Keep chilled until ready to serve. Cut in to squares and enjoy!

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.