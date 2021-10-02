Nacogdoches residents gather for the ‘March to Protect Women’s Rights’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The United States Supreme Court’s decision not to block Texas’ six-week abortion ban inspired women’s marches across the country.

Amanda Saylor, an organizer of The March to Protect in Nacogdoches, said it is important for her to take a stand, especially in Deep East Texas.

“You don’t have to be pro-abortion to be pro-choice. The whole idea behind it is just allowing those with uteruses to make decisions with their own body,” Saylor said.

People of all ages gathered in support. Sally Sowell said this is not her first time marching to protect Roe vs. Wade.

“Because I marched for this in 1970, in 1971, in 1972, and it was finally given the rights in 1973, so the fact I’m having to march 50 years later ... I’m a little angry about that,” Sowell said.

As of September 1st, the heartbeat bill became law in the state of Texas, banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. The law applies to women who are victims of rape and incest but makes exceptions for medical emergencies.

“Six weeks. You don’t even know you’re pregnant at six weeks when you’ve missed your period, so it’s wrong, it’s controlling and as long as a man doesn’t have a uterus he doesn’t have a voice,” Sowell said.

Sowell said she holds her sign with pride.

“I’m really passionate about keeping the rights that I fought for initially, and I want the women, my daughter, my daughter’s children to have the same rights I had, and it’s nobody’s business to take this away from us now,” Sowell said.

Hannah Walker said this was her first march.

“I think abortion is health care and it should be noticed. And women should have the right to go get an abortion if they need it,” Walker said.

