Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with isolated/scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid 80s today. Outdoor activities are not out of the question today, I think most of us will stay dry, but you’ll want an umbrella in case you get caught by a shower while you’re out.

This evening, temperatures should be in the mid 70s by around 8PM, and we’ll keep a low rain chance through the overnight hours in to tomorrow. We’ll start Saturday off with temperatures in the upper 60s, possibly some fog out there as well. Rain chances tomorrow are low, but they are there. By Monday, sunny skies return to East Texas. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday into next weekend, with morning lows in the 60s.

