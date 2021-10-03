Baylor falls to Oklahoma State, drops out of Top 25

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bears’ time in the AP top 25 was short lived after losing 24-14 on the road against Oklahoma State Saturday.

Baylor came into the game ranked No. 21 in the poll, setting up a top-25 matchup with No. 19 Oklahoma State.

The Bears struggled offensively early, tallying just six rush yards in the first half.

Linebacker Dillon Doyle said after the game that Quarterback Gerry Bohanon rallied the team at half time, telling them the first half performance that left Baylor trailing 14-0 was unacceptable.

Runningback Abram Smith echoed that sentiment, saying he felt like the whole team really pulled together in the locker room, coming out in the second half with new life.

Smith finally opened the scoring for Baylor, running for a 55-yard touchdown on fourth and short in the third quarter.

Early in the fourth, Gerry Bohanon added another touchdown on a QB sneak, and Baylor cut the deficit to 17-14.

With just over 2 minutes left in the game Oklahoma State found the endzone again, converting on fourth down from inside the Baylor 5 yard line.

That score was enough to put the Bears away for good.

The win helped Oklahoma State jump to No. 12 in the latest rankings.

Baylor is back at home next Saturday, hosting West Virigina, with kickoff set for 11 AM.

