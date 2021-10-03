Lufkin man allegedly stabs another man, leads police on vehicle pursuit

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A 39-year-old man allegedly led Lufkin police on a vehicle pursuit after he stabbed a man early Sunday morning.

John Calvin Whitmore, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and evading arrest with a vehicle. His collective bond amount has been set at $11,500.

According to the Lufkin PD report, the incident occurred at about 12:07 a.m. Sunday.

After Whitmore allegedly stabbed another man in the 1400 block of Norwood Drive, an LPD officer spotted him and tried to make a traffic stop on his vehicle.

Whitmore then fled in his vehicle, the media report stated. The chase ended in the 1800 block of East. Denman Avenue.

