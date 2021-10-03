East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin man allegedly stabs another man, leads police on vehicle pursuit

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A 39-year-old man allegedly led Lufkin police on a vehicle pursuit after he stabbed a man early Sunday morning.

John Calvin Whitmore, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and evading arrest with a vehicle. His collective bond amount has been set at $11,500.

According to the Lufkin PD report, the incident occurred at about 12:07 a.m. Sunday.

After Whitmore allegedly stabbed another man in the 1400 block of Norwood Drive, an LPD officer spotted him and tried to make a traffic stop on his vehicle.

Whitmore then fled in his vehicle, the media report stated. The chase ended in the 1800 block of East. Denman Avenue.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

