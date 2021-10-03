Man suffers non-life-threatening injury in shooting incident on Menefee Avenue in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the occupant of a vehicle shot him on Menefee Avenue Saturday morning.

According to the Lufkin PD media report, the shooing incident occurred in the 100 block of East Menefee Avenue at about 10:53 a.m. Saturday.

Lt. Nick Malone with the Lufkin Police Department said the shooter used a handgun, and it appears that only one shot was fired.

The victim was shot in the hip, Malone said.

Malone said no arrests have been made yet, and the incident is still under investigation.

