East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Waco teenager wounded in shooting, suspect on the loose

crime scene tape near where a 16 year old boy was shot.
crime scene tape near where a 16 year old boy was shot.(Eric Franklin)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police Sunday were looking for the suspect in a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy wounded.

A spokesperson with the police department said the shooting happened Sunday, October 3 near the 1000 Block of Delano. A specific time for the shooting was not provided.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 16-year-old suffering from gunshot wound to the leg.

The officers immediately rendered aid to stop the bleeding and paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Police believe the shooting was a “targeted incident.”

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Lufkin man allegedly stabs another man, leads police on vehicle pursuit
CBP officers seized over $6.5 million in fake U.S. and Euro currency from Russia.
Officers seize more than $6.5 million in counterfeit cash
Source: Gray News Media
Man suffers non-life threatening injury in Lufkin shooting incident
WEBXTRA: Rusk County shooting
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigators say shooting incident was not drive-by
Women's March held in front of Nacogdoches County Courthouse
Nacogdoches residents gather for the ‘March to Protect Women’s Rights’

Latest News

Miss Texas Latina contestant Michelle Gamboa
Woman eyes Miss Texas Latina title
East Texan has her sights on the Miss Texas Latina title
East Texan has her sights on the Miss Texas Latina title
RAW INTERVIEW: Miss Texas Latina contestant Michelle Gamboa
Two U.S. service members who have recovered from COVID-19 are asking a Federal Judge to stop...
Two service members go to court against COVID vaccine mandate
Walk to End Alzheimer's returns to Lufkin after virtual event last year.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to Lufkin this year; residents walk to fund a cure