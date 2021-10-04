East Texas Now Business Break
Battle of the Attoyac between Garrison, No.3 Timpson takes center stage as Week 7 Red Zone Game of the Week

Garrison vs Timpson
Garrison vs Timpson(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 67th meeting between Garrison and Timpson will be featured as the Week 7 Red Zone Game of the Week.

This edition of the Battle of the Attoyac, named for the river that sits near the middle of the nine-mile stretch between the two schools, will also be the first 10-2A DI district contest of the season for the two rivals.

Garrison will enter the contest 2-2 on the year. The Bulldogs had a rough start to the year. Injuries and COVID were tough to overcome, and the team went 0-2 to start the year and lost a game on the schedule and practice time due to a COVID shutdown. The past two games have gone better with the Bulldogs beating Crockett 33-24 and shutting out Groveton 48-0.

Timpson will enter the game as the No. 3 team in the state and a record of 4-0. It has been rough for the Bears with the team having three of their five non-district games canceled. 3A powerhouse Waskom stepped up and played the Bears after Alto canceled due to COVID. Timpson won 49-28 on a few days notice. Last week, Timpson set up a game with Booneville High school, ranked No.1 in 3A in Arkansas, and won 57-40.

When it comes down to this rivalry, the game dates back to 1933. Garrison leads the overall series 43-23. Timpson has dominated the past few years, winning their 2019 contest as well as their 2020 regular-season game and the 2A DI Region III Championship later in the season.

Kickoff in Timpson Friday night is set for 7:30 p.m.

