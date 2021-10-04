East Texas Family Crisis Center to build new production facility

LUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Family Crisis Center plans to build a self-funded facility to help the operation of their Nacogdoches and Lufkin thrift stores. The building will give the center more room to take in and sort donations to sell in its thrift stores.

The East Texas Family Crisis Center receives different streams of income to offer free client services for domestic abuse and sexual assault survivors. Executive Director Whitney Burran said the revenue generated through their Nacogdoches and Lufkin thrift stores accounts for more than half of their income.

“Our state and federal funding, the grant funding that we receive, it’s very restricted. Our thrift stores provide that unrestricted revenue so we’re able to be creative on how we assist because individuals that are survivors; they all have different needs,” Burran said.

Due to the generous donations of the community, the space is needed to allow the center to grow.

“Right now, there’s limited space in the back of our stores to produce, and so this area is going to give us a larger area so we can be good stewards of our donations,” Burran said.

Donations will still be dropped off at both Lufkin and Nacogdoches thrift stores and then sorted at the facility. The 10,000 square foot space will also provide administrative offices. All net proceeds from thrift store sales go directly toward the free client services they offer survivors.

“Hopefully it’s going to increase that revenue; it’s going to allow our agency to continue to operate efficiently and effectively,” Burran said.

The production facility is expected to be completed in February 2022 and will be located at 128 Whitehouse Drive in Lufkin.

