Lufkin police asking for public’s help finding shooting suspect

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - The Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Edward “Tony” Neveu Sr., 45, of Lufkin, in connection to the Saturday morning shooting of a man.

Jerry Brown, 28, of Lufkin, said he was walking down East Menefee Street around 11 a.m. when Neveu drove past him in a black Nissan Altima and fired a shot from the vehicle window. The bullet struck Brown in the lower back/buttock area. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Neveu fled the scene before officers arrived.

Brown told officers there was an ongoing issue between him and Neveu over money.

Neveu is described as a black male with very short or bald hair, 5′7, 165 pounds. He is known to have facial hair – sometimes a heavy beard and sometimes a goatee.

He has 12 prior Angelina County arrests on charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated sexual assault, burglary of a habitation to commit another felony, possession of a controlled substance, assault/family violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information on Neveu’s location is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

