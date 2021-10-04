East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin police asking for public’s help finding shooting suspect

The Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Edward Neveu, the suspect in a...
The Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Edward Neveu, the suspect in a shooting incident Sunday that left one man injured. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)(Lufkin Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
From the Lufkin Police Department

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - The Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Edward “Tony” Neveu Sr., 45, of Lufkin, in connection to the Saturday morning shooting of a man.

Jerry Brown, 28, of Lufkin, said he was walking down East Menefee Street around 11 a.m. when Neveu drove past him in a black Nissan Altima and fired a shot from the vehicle window. The bullet struck Brown in the lower back/buttock area. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Neveu fled the scene before officers arrived.

Brown told officers there was an ongoing issue between him and Neveu over money.

Neveu is described as a black male with very short or bald hair, 5′7, 165 pounds. He is known to have facial hair – sometimes a heavy beard and sometimes a goatee.

He has 12 prior Angelina County arrests on charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated sexual assault, burglary of a habitation to commit another felony, possession of a controlled substance, assault/family violence, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information on Neveu’s location is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

Previous story: Man suffers non-life-threatening injury in Lufkin shooting incident

