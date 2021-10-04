East Texas Now Business Break
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Fair skies this morning with temperatures in the 60s.  Sunshine is expected throughout the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.  Quiet weather is on tap for the rest of the week with sunshine and warm temperatures.  Expect light winds and lower humidity for the first half of the week.  A gradual warming trend will bring afternoon highs back to the lower 90s by the end of the work week and into the weekend ahead.  Any chance for rain looks to hold off until early next week.

