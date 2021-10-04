East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Southwest Airlines to require employees to get COVID19 vaccine

Southwest said Friday that it intends for the raises to take effect on Aug. 1.
Southwest said Friday that it intends for the raises to take effect on Aug. 1.(Source: Stephen M. Keller, Southwest Airlines Co.)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Southwest Airlines on Monday announced it will require its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after completing a “thorough review of President Biden’s COVID Action Plan.”

The airline said it determined its contracts with the U.S. government require full compliance with the federal vaccination directive.

Employees of Southwest Airlines must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 8, 2021 in order to “continue employment with the airline.”

Employees approved for a religious, medical, or disability accommodation will not have to get the vaccine, the airline said.

“Southwest Airlines must join our industry peers in complying with the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination directive,” said Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO.

“I encourage all Southwest Employees to meet the federal directive, as quickly as possible, since we value every individual and want to ensure job security for all.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Lufkin man allegedly stabs another man, leads police on vehicle pursuit
Source: Gray News Media
Man suffers non-life threatening injury in Lufkin shooting incident
The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Edward Neveu, the...
Lufkin police asking for public’s help finding shooting suspect
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 23,251 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Pentagon mandates COVID-19 vaccine for civilian workers
Counties in the Deep East Texas TSA include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine,...
Area including Nacogdoches, Angelina counties sees slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations