East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas man who refused mask arrested for restaurant stabbing

Police in Texas have arrested a man who was accused of stabbing a restaurant manager with a...
Police in Texas have arrested a man who was accused of stabbing a restaurant manager with a pocketknife after being told he needed to wear a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (AP) - Police in Texas have arrested a man who was accused of stabbing a restaurant manager with a pocketknife after being told he needed to wear a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast of Houston, and authorities had issued an arrest warrant for James Schulz Jr. shortly after the stabbing occurred.

Schulz was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct. Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The manager had three stab wounds and was treated and released from a hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Lufkin man allegedly stabs another man, leads police on vehicle pursuit
Source: Gray News Media
Man suffers non-life threatening injury in Lufkin shooting incident
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
WEBXTRA: Rusk County shooting
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigators say shooting incident was not drive-by
Walk to End Alzheimer's returns to Lufkin after virtual event last year.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to Lufkin this year; residents walk to fund a cure

Latest News

The shooting was portrayed on Alex Jones’ Infowars show as a hoax involving actors aimed at...
Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ conspiracy
Authorities say the driver struck the three valets before crashing into a ditch. Neither the...
3 valets struck, killed by vehicle eluding Houston police
A man threw an incendiary device into the Travis County Democratic Party office building.
Man arrested in Molotov cocktail attack on Austin Dems’ HQ
Houston Police and several other law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of an...
Ex-student charged in Houston school shooting that injured 1