East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Woman eyes Miss Texas Latina title

Miss Texas Latina contestant Michelle Gamboa
Miss Texas Latina contestant Michelle Gamboa(Source: Michelle Gamboa)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) — Michelle Gamboa is blazing her own path to Miss Texas Latina.

She’s leaning on her faith to get her there, and she plans to inspire others along the way.

“When I realized there were a lot of East Texas women, I wanted to give those Latina women the courage to know that they’re beautiful — not only on the outside but on the inside.”

Below is Michelle Gamboa’s raw interview with KSLA News 12′s Destinee Patterson:

Gamboa is the first to represent the city of Longview in the pageant.

“I’m looking forward to 100 more Miss Longviews to come, hopefully, some Miss Marshalls, more East Texas women,” she told KSLA News 12.

Gamboa said she almost opted not to compete.

“I put it away for a lot of years,” she explained. “Like a lot of women, I was listening to the voices that were telling me I wasn’t good enough, or that I wasn’t “model skinny” or that I wasn’t super tall.”

Now she has a message for women.

“Being yourself is enough.”

Beginning Monday, Oct. 4, people can start voting for Gamboa by clicking here. In order to do so, people must like the Facebook page and her image once it is posted. She said it will help her advance as a finalist.

“MISS TEXAS LATINA is the Official City Preliminary Pageant for the state pageant of MISS US LATINA™, competition established since 1983 to the International MISS LATIN AMERICA® OF THE WORLD pageant,” according to the website. “The Winner of the MISS TEXAS LATINA will continue on to participate and represent TEXAS at the national MISS US LATINA.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Lufkin man allegedly stabs another man, leads police on vehicle pursuit
CBP officers seized over $6.5 million in fake U.S. and Euro currency from Russia.
Officers seize more than $6.5 million in counterfeit cash
Source: Gray News Media
Man suffers non-life-threatening injury in shooting incident on Menefee Avenue in Lufkin
WEBXTRA: Rusk County shooting
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigators say shooting incident was not drive-by
Women's March held in front of Nacogdoches County Courthouse
Nacogdoches residents gather for the ‘March to Protect Women’s Rights’

Latest News

East Texan has her sights on the Miss Texas Latina title
East Texan has her sights on the Miss Texas Latina title
RAW INTERVIEW: Miss Texas Latina contestant Michelle Gamboa
Two U.S. service members who have recovered from COVID-19 are asking a Federal Judge to stop...
Two service members go to court against COVID vaccine mandate
Walk to End Alzheimer's returns to Lufkin after virtual event last year.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to Lufkin this year; residents walk to fund a cure