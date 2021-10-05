5-0 start boosts Mount Vernon Tigers into Red Zone Top 10 list

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Chapel Hill Bulldogs fell as fast as they rose in The Red Zone Top 10. Their fast start pushed them all the way to No. 2, but their loss to Lindale sent the team down to the bottom half of the list this week.

Mount Vernon is new to the rankings. The Tigers have quietly roared to a 5-0 start.

All teams must be aware of district upsets. A few teams like Rusk and Henderson are on the outside looking in waiting for a team to slip up.

1. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII Ranking: 1 / Record 4-0/ Last Week: 1)

Carthage took a bit to get going, only leading Pleasant Grove 3-0 at the half last week, but the Bulldogs keep their perfect record with a 1 31-6 win over the Hawks. Now they set their eyes on district play when they travel to Center Friday night.

2. Timpson Bears (2A DI Ranking: 3/ Record 4-0/ Last Week: 3)

With just a few days’ notice, Timpson was able to prepare for Arkansas’ top 3A team Booneville and picked up a 57-40 win as they head into district play this week against rival Garrison.

3. Longview Lobos (5A DI Ranking: 4/ Record 5-1/ Last Week: 4)

Longview has put up 56 points in back-to-back weeks. Now they will have their toughest test since the opening week when they head to the Metroplex to take on Highland Park. It is a battle of two top 5 teams in 5A DI.

4. Van Vandals (4A DII Ranking: 7/ Record 6-0/ Last Week: 6)

The Van Vandals almost took an upset loss in Week 6 but held on to a 27-25 win over Liberty-Eylau. Van will have a late bye in the season before four straight district games to close out the season.

5. Gilmer (4A DII Ranking: 2/ Record 4-1/ Last Week: 5)

The Gilmer Buckeyes took a week off after their loss to top-ranked Carthage. The Buckeyes will refocus and prepare for Spring Hill to open district play.

6. Chapel Hill Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking: NR/ Record 5-1/ Last Week: 2)

Chapel Hill took a step back with a loss to Lindale in District of Doom play. The loss knocked them out of the state ranking but they stay in the Top 10 for now. They will host Palestine this week.

7. West Rusk (3A DII State Rankings: 5/ Record: 5-0/ Last Week: 7 )

West Rusk was off last week and can create more distance in the district race when they travel to Arp Friday night.

8. Waskom Wildcats (3A DII State Ranking: 7 / Record: 4-1 / Last Week: 8)

Waskom was off this past week and will continue district play Friday at Hughes Springs, who is a half-game in front of the wildcats in the district standings.

9. Kilgore Bulldogs (4A DI State Ranking: 8/ Record: 4-1/ Last Week: 9)

The Bulldogs had their District of Doom bye last week and will continue district play this week on the road in Mabank. Right now they are one of three District of Doom teams that are undefeated.

10. Mount Vernon (3A DI State Ranking: 6/ Record 5-0/ Last Week: NR)

Mount Vernon sneaks into the Top 10 and takes over the final spot previously held by Tatum. The Tigers beat Commerce 63-22 last week and have a big district showdown with Mineola this week. Both teams are part of an early 2-0 district 3-way tie with Pottsborro.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.