ABC News’ Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses vaccines approval for children, impact, goals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton joined East Texas Now to discuss the latest developments in treating COVID-19.

Data regarding vaccinations for children are before the FDA this month and Dr. Ashton said there are thousands of scientists working around the clock to evaluate the information.

Dr. Ashton said overall the risk of pediatric hospitalization is still below 2% according to the CDC but “that if it happens to your child it’s a big deal.”

The primary goal and objective for vaccines is reducing hospitalization and deaths according to Dr. Ashton. She said vaccines are the best tool against COVID-19 “ripple effects” such as symptoms occurring months after someone tests positive, loss of work, and lost days of school.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.