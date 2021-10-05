East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Aggie Men’s Basketball has revamped roster to start 2021-22 season

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team started practice over the weekend to gear up for the 2021-22 season which starts next month.

Head Coach Buzz Williams is entering his 3rd season with the Aggies, but the roster will look a lot different this year. With new transfer rules, only 5 players that saw the court last season are on this year’s squad. Williams said the offense still has a lot of catching up to do this next month, but overall he feels this roster is improved from last year.

”I think we’re fast. I think we’re faster,” Williams stated. “I think we have a lot of guys that can put the ball on the floor. Hopefully, a lot of those guys can get fouled and create rotation. Hopefully, we can get the defense in rotation and keep them in rotation. I think we’ve somewhat simplified what we’re trying to do defensively. I think what they’re doing, they understand they just need many reps at it,” Williams added.

The Aggies will start their season with an exhibition match against Texas A&M-Kingsville at Reed Arena on November 1st.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Lufkin man allegedly stabs another man, leads police on vehicle pursuit
Source: Gray News Media
Man suffers non-life threatening injury in Lufkin shooting incident
The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Edward Neveu, the...
Lufkin police asking for public’s help finding shooting suspect
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support

Latest News

‘Jacks ranked, Quick picks up WAC honors
Week 6 Game of the Week KLTV KTRE
Battle of the Attoyac: Garrison, No.3 Timpson take center stage as Week 7 Red Zone Game of the Week
Garrison vs Timpson
Battle of the Attoyac between Garrison, No. 3 Timpson takes center stage as Week 7 Red Zone Game of the Week
Jim Hess (SFA Athletics)
Former SFA coach, Dallas Cowboys scout Jim Hess passes away