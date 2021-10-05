East Texas Now Business Break
Firefighters in Central Texas rescue man stuck on lift

Man stuck on lift
Man stuck on lift(Teague Volunteer Fire Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Ladder 91 with the Teague Volunteer Fire Department on Monday helped Groesbeck firefighters rescue a man stuck in a lift high above a home.

Rope technicians provided the man a harness, connected a haul system and brought him down to safety.

“We don’t get these kinds of calls every day, but it’s a great reminder that consistent training will pay off and lead to successful and safe results. Great work by all,” the volunteer fire department said in a Facebook post.

