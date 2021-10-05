East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Henderson woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered

Cheryl Thibodoeaux
Cheryl Thibodoeaux(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office says a Henderson woman is in the county jail after being arrested Monday.

Cheryl Thibodeaux, 42, was arrested for the criminal offense of criminal solicitation for capital murder.

The sheriff’s office says Thibodeaux was arrested after conspiring to commit Capital Murder on a family member. They did not reveal who the family member was.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigators who were working undercover arrested Thibodeaux late Monday afternoon after she provided cash as compensation for the murder solicitation.

Thibodeaux is currently in the Rusk County Jail with a bond of $100,000, set by Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Jana Enloe.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Edward Neveu, the...
Lufkin police asking for public’s help finding shooting suspect
Source: Gray News Media
Man suffers non-life threatening injury in Lufkin shooting incident
Police lights.
Lufkin man allegedly stabs another man, leads police on vehicle pursuit
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

A 10-year-old Texas boy died in a rodeo accident in Beauregard over the weekend, authorities...
10-year-old boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Source: KTRE Staff
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches County commissioners starting redistricting process
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Radiologist testifies ‘It was never a question in my mind’ that it was air found in patient’s brain
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches County redistricting