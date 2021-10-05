East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics return to TV, to premiere new holiday installment

Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to the "Peanuts" franchise in 2020 but has partnered with...
Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to the "Peanuts" franchise in 2020 but has partnered with PBS to air the Charlie Brown holiday classics on television.(Source: AppleTV+)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The “Peanuts” gang will be back on broadcast television this holiday season and will even ring in 2022 with an original New Year’s Eve special.

According to Variety, “For Auld Lang Syne” will premiere Dec. 10 on Apple TV+. It is the second New Year’s Eve-themed special to come from “Peanuts” since 1986.

The media outlet says Lucy throws herself a New Year’s Eve party in the new special after learning Charlie Brown’s grandmother can’t visit.

Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to the franchise in 2020 but has partnered with PBS to air the Charlie Brown holiday classics on television, Variety reports.

Fans can watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on PBS and PBS Kids at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 24.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 21.

And the gang will deck the halls with “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 19.

The iconic holiday specials will also continue to stream on Apple TV+.

The streaming service also is home to original series “Snoopy in Space” and “The Snoopy Show.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Edward Neveu, the...
Lufkin police asking for public’s help finding shooting suspect
Source: Gray News Media
Man suffers non-life threatening injury in Lufkin shooting incident
Police lights.
Lufkin man allegedly stabs another man, leads police on vehicle pursuit
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, accompanied by Education and Labor...
Black colleges’ funding hopes dim amid federal budget battle
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in...
Trial set for man accused in Matt Gaetz extortion plot
The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach,...
Records show slow response to report of California oil spill
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept 2, 2021 file photo, vehicles are stranded by high water on the...
UN report warns of global water crisis amid climate change