Lucky 16: Fort Hood renames chapel to honor units’ long history

Fort Hood, Texas (KWTX) - The 3d Cavalry Regiment renamed the 19th Street Chapel as the Lucky 16 Chapel in a ceremony Monday afternoon.

For the past few months, units across Fort Hood, a Central Texas Army post home to more than 50,000 active-duty soldiers, have been changing their landscape to honor service members and key moments in each unit’s history.

The name Lucky 16 pays homage to the tradition of members of the regiments coming together to celebrate cavalry heritage, share stories, build camaraderie, and esprit de corps.

When you include the numerals for 2d Cavalry Regiment, 3d Cavalry Regiment, and 11th Armored cavalry squadrons, they equal 16.

During Monday’s renaming ceremony, Brigadier General Curt Taylor, the commanding general who made the trip from the National Training Center at Fort Irwin; and Colonel Todd Hook, the 69th Commander of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, joined Colonel Kevin D. Bradley in front of the chapel to honor the unit’s long history.

“Knowing your traditions - being tied to those - that just gives you a basis and framework of who you are and where you came from,” said MAJ Leyanne Ward Chaplain with the 3d Cavalry Regiment.

“By the willingness to be able to embrace newness, you know, shows that you’re moving with the times and that there is openness to new perspectives.”

The Lucky 16 Chapel is located at the intersection of Legends Way and 19th street on Fort hood.

