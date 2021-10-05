East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Testimony continues in trial of William Davis

Courtroom at William Davis trial
Courtroom at William Davis trial((Source: KLTV))
By Julian Esparza and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 10:13 a.m. - The next witness, Brandi Holcomb, an ccute care nurse practitioner at CHRISTUS, took the stand.

She began talking about extubation. This is when a patient’s breathing tube is removed. Holcomb calls it a significant milestone in patient recovery.

In tears, Holcomb recalls Chris Greenaway’s recovery. She talked with him after he got out of surgery before she went home for the day. He was doing well and was expected to be discharged that Monday.

9:35 a.m. - The Defense went over Joseph Kalina’s vitals with Lacy Simpson.

Simpson repeatedly answers “I do not recall” to questions regarding her statements to police.

Simpson said Davis had three patients the morning of Jan. 25, 2017. Their status was said to be “intermediate,” meaning they were a step down from being in the ICU.

The questioning of Simpson then concluded.

The sixth day of the trial for a former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients during his time working at a Tyler heart hospital got underway Tuesday.

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital, killing at least two people and injuring several others. Davis was arrested in April 2018. At the time, he was a registered nurse at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.

Lacy Simpson, a nurse at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, continued her testimony.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Edward Neveu, the...
Lufkin police asking for public’s help finding shooting suspect
Source: Gray News Media
Man suffers non-life threatening injury in Lufkin shooting incident
Police lights.
Lufkin man allegedly stabs another man, leads police on vehicle pursuit
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Sunny and warm today
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Home heating prices expected to increase significantly
Home heating prices expected to increase significantly
Day 5 of the William Davis murder trial KLTV
Murder Trial Day 5: CHRISTUS nurse testifies there was ‘little to no reason’ for Davis to be in patient’s room