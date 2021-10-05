East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches County commissioners starting redistricting process

By Donna McCollum
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - State and federal leaders continue to haggle over redistricting lines. Meanwhile, city, county and school districts are just beginning to tackle a similar task.

Every 10 years, fresh census data determine if local jurisdictions need to redraw city, school, and county voting boundaries. Initial assessment for Nacogdoches County redistricting began today. A tweak more than a debatable change is expected.

“With us, moving people from one commissioner precinct to another, won’t be a lot of that,” said election administrator Todd Stallings. “But maybe a little bit of kind of changing up where a few people actually go to vote, but they will still be in the same district.”

Local jurisdictions are bound by legal principles. Nacogdoches County, as do most entities, hires attorneys to make sure of compliance with the Voting Rights Act.

“These bizarrely drawn districts; we will stay away from that,” said attorney Claudia Russell on a PowerPoint presentation given via electronic means to the court. “We want to keep the members in their districts. It’s not a ‘good ‘ol boy’ by any means. It’s the fact your electorate voted you in. That’s paying respect to the electorate that got you there.”

Nacogdoches County’s population grew by 2 percent. The biggest growth is near Stephen F. Austin State University and the vicinity of the new Carpenter Elementary on the east side.

“You might remember from our last presidential election that we had to open a lot of extra polling places,” Stallings said.

His objective is to balance out the numbers, so no polling place has too many or too few voters.

The first drawing workshop for Nacogdoches County will be next Tuesday. Proposals will be presented for public comment the following week. And final adoption can occur as early as November 3.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

