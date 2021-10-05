East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches County Commissioners update sexually oriented business rule

Nacogdoches County(Nacogdoches County)
By Donna McCollum
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An ordinance update on sexually oriented businesses was also a topic before the Nacogdoches County commissioners on Tuesday. The court updated the wording to say a person must be at least 21 years of age to work at such a business. That complies with state law which increased the age mandate from age 18. There are no sexually-oriented businesses in Nacogdoches County according to County Judge Greg Sowell.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

