Nacogdoches County Commissioners update sexually oriented business rule

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An ordinance update on sexually oriented businesses was also a topic before the Nacogdoches County commissioners on Tuesday. The court updated the wording to say a person must be at least 21 years of age to work at such a business. That complies with state law which increased the age mandate from age 18. There are no sexually-oriented businesses in Nacogdoches County according to County Judge Greg Sowell.

