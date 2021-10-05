Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Sunny to Sunny skies are expected through the upcoming weekend. Morning lows will hover near 60 degrees through Thursday, then warm into the middle 60s late this week and into next week. High temperatures are likely to remain in the middle 80s through Wednesday, then into the upper 80s to lower 90s Thursday through Monday. The next chance for any rain will be slight and will be in a weeks’ time...next Monday afternoon. So, no free lawn watering expected through the upcoming weekend. The humidity levels should be fairly low through Thursday, then increasing into the weekend, so the afternoons will be warm, but it won’t feel too bad out there. Warmer and more humid by the weekend. Enjoy the lower humidity levels and the very mild mornings for at least a few days. Have a great Monday.

