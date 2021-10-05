SFA men’s basketball faces challenging road schedule in 2021-22 season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - SFA men’s basketball head coach Kyle Keller revealed the full 2021-22 schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

The 31-game slate features play at two neutral site tournaments, including play at the annual Cancun Challenge in November, and a total of 22 games in the Lone Star State.

“I am thrilled that we were able to get 17 home dates in the Sawmill for our fans this year”, said Keller. “It is always important to reward our loyal student groups, alumni and the East Texas Community with opportunities to watch Lumberjack Basketball.” The Lumberjacks open Keller’s seventh season in Nacogdoches with a quartet of home games right off the bat, facing LSU-Alexandria (11/9), Southern (11/11) and South Dakota State (11/14) in consecutive home bouts. Then, the ‘Jacks open play in the Cancun Challenge with a home game against Middle Tennessee (11/19), before heading south to face Buffalo and either Saint Louis/Illinois State in Cancun on the 23rdand 24th, respectively. A non-conference road tilt and rivalry game takes place in Natchitoches on the 28th, as the ‘Jacks head east to face the Demons in the Chief Caddo rivalry. Following that, the ‘Jacks welcome ex-NBA star Gary Payton and newly minted program Lincoln (CA) to the Sawmill on December 1st and face Wiley College three days later at home as well.

“Our non-conference road schedule will be by far the most challenging that any of our ball clubs have faced in the six years I have been here”, added Keller.

The ‘Jacks will be taking part in the Hall of Fame Classic in Ft. Worth on December 11, playing Liberty as part of the Classic. Home non-conference tilts against ULM (12/14) and Jackson State (12/21) sandwich a trip to Lawrence, Kansas, where the ‘Jacks take on the Jayhawks on December 18 in a return to Allen Fieldhouse for Keller.

Conference play features home and away tilts against New Mexico State, Lamar, Sam Houston, UTRGV, Chicago State and Abilene Christian, as well as single home games against Grand Canyon (1/20), Utah Valley (2/3) and Dixie State (2/5. The ‘Jacks will go on the road to face Tarleton State (1/8), Seattle (1/26) and Cal Baptist (1/29). “We are excited about the 18 game WAC Schedule with old and potential new rivalries. We cannot wait to experience these new beginnings backed by the energy of sold out crowds at William R Johnson Coliseum!”

