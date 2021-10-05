East Texas Now Business Break
Texas agency approves posthumous pardon request for George Floyd

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas agency has approved a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid.

Monday’s unanimous recommendation by the seven member Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to grant the pardon will now be forwarded to Gov. Greg Abbott, who will make the final decision. A spokeswoman for Abbott hasn’t returned an email seeking comment. An attorney with the Harris County Public Defender’s Office who submitted the pardon request in April says she’s pleased by the board’s decision.

