Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny to mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid 80s. There is a very low chance for an isolated shower today, mainly east of Longview and north of Carthage. An area of low pressure to our east will sling some clouds and moisture our way this afternoon, maybe enough for one or two showers in our northeastern counties. Otherwise, dry until the weekend. This evening, temperatures in the 70s, overnight lows dropping down in to the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow looking about the same, without the rain chance. Temperatures only warm up heading into the weekend as high pressure builds. We’ll see highs back in the 90s by Friday, but a cool down and rain changes are back in the forecast for the end of the week/weekend. We’ve added a 20% rain chance for both Sunday and Monday, and highs will drop out of the 90s for the start of next week. Even still, highs are expected to be in the above normal range through the middle of the month.

