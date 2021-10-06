East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Texas teen, 13, believed to be with older man

Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, a girl believed...
Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, a girl believed to be in danger. The suspect in the girl’s disappearance is 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Smith.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX News 10
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Houston issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for Leilana Graham, 13, a girl believed to be with 22-year-old Sha Kendrick Smith.

The girl was last seen in the 10500 block of Rockaway Drive in Houston the morning of September 21, 2021.

She was wearing a white and yellow striped shirt and carrying a clear backpack at the time, police said.

The suspect is believed to be driving a blue, 2008 GMC pickup with Texas plate number 28809T1.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend Williamson, a 10-year-old Lufkin boy died in an accident at a rodeo in Louisiana over...
10-year-old Lufkin boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Edward Neveu, the...
Lufkin police asking for public’s help finding shooting suspect
Cheryl Thibodoeaux
Henderson woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered
Source: Gray News Media
Man suffers non-life threatening injury in Lufkin shooting incident
Police lights.
Lufkin man allegedly stabs another man, leads police on vehicle pursuit

Latest News

Mark Gagliardo Trial
State fights to keep pedophile, former Whitehouse PD officer from walking free
Dogs Matter On Kelly Clarkson
East Texas woman shares road to recovery with ‘Dogs Matter’ on Kelly Clarkson Show
Longview PD's Brandon Thornton talks about the point of National Night Out - kltv
Longview National Night Out helps community, first responders connect
William Davis Day 6
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, Radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brain
Courtroom at William Davis trial
MURDER TRIAL DAY 6: Nurse practitioner, Radiologist testify on crash of patients, air found in brains at Davis trial