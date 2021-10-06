East Texas Now Business Break
Cowboys part ways with Jaylon Smith

Jaylon Smith
Jaylon Smith(KDFW Pool Camera)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys saw no future with Jaylon Smith and cut ways with the former Pro Bowl linebacker on Tuesday night.

The team will own the 6th year veteran the remaining $7.2 million dollars. They could have owed him over $9 million next year. According to DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman, a trade was sought out by the team but no deal could get done.

Smith saw limited playing time under the newly installed Dan Quinn system. Smith had led the team in tackles during both the 2019 and 2020 seasons but new talent brought in changed the dynamic of his role. According to Eatman, Smith played about 56% of snaps and ranked fourth on the team in tackles with 19 through four games.

The Cowboys still have depth at the position with Keanu Neal, Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox. The move will be official Wednesday morning.

