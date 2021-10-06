East Texas Now Business Break
MURDER TRIAL DAY 7: Anesthesiologists testify on alleged victim’s condition post-surgery

William Davis trial day 7
William Davis trial day 7((Source: KLTV))
By Julian Esparza and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 9:46 a.m. - Dr. Rigoberto Ramirez, and anesthesiologist at CHRISTUS, was called to the stand.

Ramirez monitored Clark’s vital signs during his heart surgery and said the surgery went as well as it could.

Clark was extubated and taken to a recovery room on the CVICU floor (Cardiovascular intensive care unit).

Defense Attorney Phillip Hayes questioned how well Dr. Ramirez remembers working with Clark.

Dr. Joseph Kurian, another anesthesiologist at CHRISTUS, came to the stand.

Kurian said Clark was breathing on his own and was said to be doing well post-surgery.

Clark’s charts showed no brain damage occurred during surgery. He said they would have been able to detect any damage immediately.

The seventh day of the trial for a former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients during his time working at a Tyler heart hospital got underway Wednesday.

William Davis trial begins
William Davis trial begins

William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, is accused of injecting air into the arterial lines of patients at a Tyler heart hospital. Davis was arrested in April 2018.

Tiffany Farmacka, the daughter of Ronald Clark, took the stand Wednesday morning. Clark is a suspected victim of Davis who died.

Farmacka said Clark was 68 when he came to Tyler for heart surgery. She said she talked to her father on the phone after surgery and everything went fine with the surgery.

Farmacka said when she arrived at the hospital, her father was brain dead.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

