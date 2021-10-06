East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Parents sue in boy’s death from brain-eating amoeba in Texas

Bakari Williams died of an infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba on Sept. 11. He contracted...
Bakari Williams died of an infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba on Sept. 11. He contracted it from a splash pad in Arlington, Texas.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The parents of a 3-year-old boy who died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that was found at a Texas splash pad he’d visited sued the city that operated it for negligence.

Tariq Williams and Kayla Mitchell filed the lawsuit Monday against the city of Arlington in Tarrant County District Court in Fort Worth. Their son, Bakari Williams, died Sept. 11 after being hospitalized with a rare and typically fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri amoeba.

A city spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuit Monday because city officials have not yet seen it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend Williamson, a 10-year-old Lufkin boy died in an accident at a rodeo in Louisiana over...
10-year-old Lufkin boy dies in rodeo accident in Beauregard Parish
Cheryl Thibodoeaux
Henderson woman accused of offering cash to have family member murdered
Nacogdoches County
Nacogdoches County Commissioners update sexually oriented business rule
The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Edward Neveu, the...
Lufkin police asking for public’s help finding shooting suspect
Evan Bialosuknia, a transgender student, is crowned homecoming queen at a Florida high school.
School elects its first transgender homecoming queen in Florida

Latest News

Silvonek testified that she plotted the murder of 54-year-old Cheryl Silvonek in Upper Macungie...
Woman convicted in 2015 slaying of mother seeks new trial
Texas-based Energy Transfer owns Sunoco and says “it intends to vigorously defend itself.”
Pipeline developer charged over systematic contamination
In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators...
Man guilty of assault, other charges in Portland protests
Devin Patrick Kelley: Suspected gunman in Mass Shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland...
Trial begins to assess damages in 2017 Texas church massacre