Pipeline developer charged over systematic contamination

Texas-based Energy Transfer owns Sunoco and says “it intends to vigorously defend itself.”
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(AP) - Pennsylvania’s attorney general has filed criminal charges against the developer of a pipeline that takes natural gas liquids from the Marcellus Shale gas field to an export terminal near Philadelphia.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges Tuesday at a news conference at Marsh Creek State Park in Downingtown. That’s where Sunoco Pipeline LP spilled thousands of gallons of drilling fluid last year. The spill occurred during construction of the troubled Mariner East 2 pipeline.

Prosecutors say the multibillion-dollar pipeline project fouled waterways and residential water supplies across hundreds of miles.

Texas-based Energy Transfer owns Sunoco and says “it intends to vigorously defend itself.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

