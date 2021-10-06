East Texas Now Business Break
Trial begins to assess damages in 2017 Texas church massacre

Devin Patrick Kelley: Suspected gunman in Mass Shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A trial has begun to assess damages that the U.S. Air Force owes to survivors and families of those killed in a 2017 mass shooting at a Texas church.

U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez began to hear testimony Monday in the damages phase of the case, which is expected to last two weeks. He ruled in July that the Air Force is partially liable because it failed to register in a national database gunman Devin Patrick Kelley’s assault conviction from his time in the Air Force.

Doing so might have prevented him from buying the guns he used to kill26 people and wound 22 others at the Sutherland Springs church.

He later died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

