Undefeated Rusk is well prepared for district play

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - For the 5-0 rusk football team, there’s a lot of truth to the saying that practice makes perfect.

“We want to be in that one or two spot in district to get ready for the playoffs and stuff and play easier seeds,” Said Rusk receiver Heston Kelly. “We’ve been preparing really hard for Jasper this week.”

The Eagles have taken on an underdog mentality that can seen from top to bottom. Coach Thomas Sitton runs an efficient unit that is built on trust and character as much as it is solid play.

“This group is really a tight knit group, a very selfless group,” said Sitton. “They play hard for each other, play for the team first, and that’s the mentality that we have right now.”

The Eagles may be starting the district schedule a little later than others, but they’ve looked as good as any team during non-district. Rusk has scored more than 200 points, and is holding opponents to an average of under 23 per game.

“We are stopping them and they are just putting points up when we stop them,” said linebacker Caleb Ferrara. “We are capitalizing. They are capitalizing for us.”

If Rusk can secure a victory this Friday at Jasper, there is a good chance they would play for a top two spot the following week on the road against Madisonville. Ask Sitton about that though, and he’ll give you some insight into how he keeps his team focused.

“There’s no way you can ever look ahead,” said Sitton. “There’s no way you can ever be satisfied with where you were in non-district. Everybody starts off with a clean slate at 0-0 going into district play and we have got to come out ready to play every Friday night.”

