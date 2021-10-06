Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We’re halfway to the weekend! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies today with highs around where they were yesterday, maybe a degree or two warmer, in the upper 80s. Variable winds today, eventually shifting to the southwest, five to ten miles per hour. This evening we’ll be in the 70s after sunset, and overnight drop down into the low 60s. Patchy fog will be possible in some spots tomorrow morning. Thursday afternoon looks similar to the rest of the week, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. As high pressure continues to build, we’ll see our highs continue to warm up into the upper 80s, and 90s by this weekend. These highs are above normal for this time of year, with normal highs in the low 80s right now.

Small changes arrive late on Sunday as a front moves into the area. This will drive some evening showers/thunderstorms that last into the overnight. There is a possibility some of these will be severe storms, with the primary concern being large hail and damaging wind. We’re still five days away so there are plenty of details to be worked out. Showers and storms will likely come to an end during the morning and early afternoon on Monday. Unfortunately, it looks like we won’t see any more than half an inch of rain during this time when we could really use it. We’ll get an updated Drought Monitor tomorrow morning, but I am doubtful we see much improvement in the Abnormally Dry conditions across East Texas.

