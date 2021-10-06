East Texas Now Business Break
Woman convicted in 2015 slaying of mother seeks new trial

Silvonek testified that she plotted the murder of 54-year-old Cheryl Silvonek in Upper Macungie...
Silvonek testified that she plotted the murder of 54-year-old Cheryl Silvonek in Upper Macungie Township and urged Barnes in texts to carry it out.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A woman convicted as a teenager in the murder of her mother 6 1/2 years ago has returned to an eastern Pennsylvania courtroom seeking a new trial.

Now-20-year-old Jamie Silvonek was sentenced to 35 years to life after pleading guilty in Lehigh County to first-degree murder in the slaying in March 2015, when she was 14 year old.

Caleb Barnes of El Paso, Texas, a Fort Meade, Maryland soldier, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole plus 22 to 44 years.

Silvonek testified that she plotted the murder of 54-year-old Cheryl Silvonek in Upper Macungie Township and urged Barnes in texts to carry it out.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

