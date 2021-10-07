East Texas Now Business Break
Advertisement

2 men arrested in Nacogdoches County suspected of trafficking teen

Justin Berezi, 23, of Houston
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A traffic stop on highway 59 South led to the recovery of a 14 year old who law enforcement officials believe was being targeted in a human trafficking operation.

According to Sheriff Jason Bridges, two Houston men were arrested in connection to the traffic stop and were booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Bridges said that an investigator with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a blue 2008 Nissan passenger car for a traffic violation on highway 59 S. When he approached the vehicle, the investigator said he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle while speaking with the driver. The Investigator said there were two male subjects in the front of the vehicle and a young female in the back seat, and he became concerned about the female’s safety because of the behavior of the two men.

It was found that the 14-year-old girl had been reported as a runaway out of Harrison County.

The driver, identified as Justin Berezi, 23, had an ankle monitor on and was wanted for an outstanding felony warrant for failure to appear on a family violence assault charge out of Fort Bend County.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Idris Shidi 23, who was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Both men were booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

Officials believe the two men from Houston were involved in human trafficking and taking the girl to the Houston area. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint operation into the human smuggling investigation.

The Nacogdoches Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted with the traffic stop.

